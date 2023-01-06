Indian air force trainer aircraft crashed in Southern India

ANKARA: An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in the country’s southern Karnataka state on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka on Thursday, while it is on a “routine training sortie,“ Anadolu Agency reported the air force as saying in a statement posted on twitter.

“Both aircrew ejected safely,“ the statement read.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry “to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Last month, an MiG-21 jet of the Indian air force crashed in the western state of Rajasthan, killing three civilians on the ground.- Bernama