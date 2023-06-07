Indian authorities extend internet ban till July 10 in violence-hit Manipur

NEW DELHI: The local government in India’s northeastern state of Manipur has extended its ban on internet services until July 10, officials said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The ban has been extended owing to the fears of loss of life, damage to property and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, said the officials.

The northeastern state is on edge since May 3 when large-scale violence broke out during a protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribal status. The clashes have left over 100 people dead and displaced 60,000 so far.

In response, local authorities imposed a curfew and put a blanket ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to restrict the mobilisation of crowds in the state.

Authorities are concerned about the circulation of inflammatory material, rumours and the mobilisation of agitators and demonstrators through various social media platforms and messaging services.-Bernama