Indian fishing boats to be equipped with transponders to improve maritime security

NEW DELHI: India’s fishing boats are being equipped with two-way communication transponders free of charge with the aim of improving overall maritime security, reported Xinhua quoting local media on Saturday.

The transponders made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will help track the fishing boats’ position and promote the fishermen’s business interests, government officials are quoted as saying.

The report by the India Today weekly magazine said, “350,000 two-way communication transponders will be given to the fishermen along the coastal states. In the first phase, 100,000 transponders would be fitted on boats which are sub-20-metre size.”

“This project will be carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (Prime Minister Fisheries Wealth Scheme),“ it added.

The transponders’ installment has already begun in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to the report.

The report said the service of the ISRO-made transponders will be supported by new satellites to be launched by the space agency. Government organisations, including the fisheries departments of Indian states, along with India’s National Security Council (NSC), are jointly working to implement the project in coastal areas.

The transponders will allow monitoring agencies to locate the fishing boats on the sea, and enable contact between fishing boats as well as their communication with India’s security agencies to facilitate assistance when necessary. In addition, with the transponders, the fishermen can receive warnings about cyclones or other weather conditions. - Bernama