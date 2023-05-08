Indian gov't targets zero stubble burning incidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Indian government aims to work towards achieving zero paddy stubble burning incidents in the current season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said Friday.

An inter-ministerial meeting was held on Thursday to review the preparedness of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in preventing paddy stubble burning, said Xinhua.

Federal Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said paddy stubble burning was not just related to the pollution of Delhi and its adjoining areas but affecting the soil health.

The exercise of setting fire to straw stubble left after harvesting paddy in the fields is a common practice in October and November, and is said to be the major contributor to air pollution in the national capital ahead of winter. -Bernama