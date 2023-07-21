Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches summer programme in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has launched a summer training programme in Abu Dhabi which aims to offer immersive mathematics workshops to enhance students’ key STEM skills, preparing them for university admission exams including those at IIT-Delhi.

The Summer Outreach Programme commenced from July 18-20 and welcomed over 100 grade 10+ students who achieved a minimum GPA of 75 percent in the previous academic year or scored 80 percent in science and mathematics subjects, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

During the workshops, IIT-Delhi professors provided students with a unique learning experience in various fields such as materials, robotics, the human body, principles of design thinking, and drone engineering. The students participated in interactive sessions and practical experiments to gain hands-on experience in these relevant areas.

The Summer Outreach Programme will continue from July 24 to Aug 12 with the School Immersion Programme in Mathematics. This three-week training will host 30 students who meet the same qualifying criteria, allowing them to engage in interactive training sessions supervised by leading IIT-Delhi professors.

“The programme will focus on advanced learning opportunities in mathematics, covering Integral Calculus, Differential equations, probability theory, matrix theory, and other topics, thereby preparing students to take IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi entrance exams in the future,” said the report.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Delhi to establish the first international campus of the institute in Abu Dhabi.

Set to launch its academic programmes in early 2024, IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will offer a range of bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programmes. Additionally, the institute will operate research centres focused on sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences.-Bernama