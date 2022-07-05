Indian passenger aircraft makes emergency landing in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: An Indian passenger aircraft flying from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s port city Karachi on Tuesday due to technical trouble.

Budget airline SpiceJet said its B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 was diverted to Karachi because of an indicator light malfunctioning.

“The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked,“ the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,“ it added.

On Saturday, a SpiceJet plane flying a domestic route made an emergency landing in Delhi after smoke was detected in the cabin. - Bernama