Indian plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi

NEW DELHI: An Indian plane flying from the emirate of Sharjah to southern India made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

It was the second time this month that an Indian passenger plane landed in the Pakistani port city due to a technical glitch.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi,“ IndiGo said in a media statement.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said the A320 landed safely with no assistance at 2.14 am local time and 186 passengers disembarked after the pilot’s permission.

The airline sent another aircraft to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

On July 5, budget airline SpiceJet’s B737 aircraft flying from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a technical problem. — Bernama