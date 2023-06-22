Indian PM makes strong pitch to attract US investments

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his state visit to the United States, made a strong pitch to woo American investments.

Modi met a number of US tycoons and corporate chiefs on Wednesday.

In a meeting with Applied Materials president and CEO Gary E. Dickerson in Washington, he invited the US company to invest in process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India.

He discussed boosting semiconductor manufacturing with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and sought greater technology collaboration with General Electric Co’s chief executive Larry Culp.

Modi invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sectors in India, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The prime minister earlier held meetings in New York with prominent Americans, including Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter chief Elon Musk.

Modi wants Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the commercial space sector.

India has stepped up efforts to attract advanced technology and engineering investments as the West gets more worried about possible major disruptions in the global supply chain amid conflicts and geopolitical rivalries.-Bernama