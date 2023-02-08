Indictment latest attempt by ‘Biden crime family’ to interfere in 2024 election, says Trump

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump said the newly unveiled indictment against him is the latest attempt by the “Biden crime family” and the weaponised US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, reported Sputnik.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the pathetic attempt by the Biden crime family and their weaponised Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 election,“ Trump said via Truth Social on Tuesday evening.

The statement came moments after Trump was indicted on charges linked to the alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a press conference that he will seek a speedy trial.

“In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens,“ Smith said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Smith released an indictment charging Trump with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights. -Bernama