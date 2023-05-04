Indonesia arrests four Uzbekistan citizens suspected of spreading terrorist propaganda

JAKARTA: Four Uzbek nationals were detained by Indonesian police on March 24 on suspicion of being involved in spreading terrorist activities using social media propaganda.

They were arrested during an Indonesian anti-terror police operation, Densus 88, with the cooperation of North Jakarta Immigration, based on information from the Uzbek government.

According to Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, spokesman for the Indonesian Police, “all the individuals aged between 26 and 40 are also accused of being connected in the worldwide and Middle Eastern Islamic State network.”

He said, in a statement, that they were also linked to the terrorist organisation Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, formerly known as Jannat Oshiklari.

All the suspects, who arrived in Indonesia last February, sought to recruit like-minded individuals to carry out acts of terrorism.

Three suspects are actively spreading propaganda on various social media and another suspect is acting as a fake document maker and financial provider. - Bernama