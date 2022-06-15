Indonesia begins vaccination against livestock foot-and-mouth disease

JAKARTA: Indonesia has launched a vaccination campaign against the re-emergence of the deadly foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) on livestock across the country, reported Xinhua.

The highly contagious viral disease among cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, pigs and goats has spread across 181 municipalities after it was initially found in the province of East Java in late April.

As one of the world’s worst animal plagues, FMD spreads by direct contact with animals, animal products, mechanical transfer via fomites, and by the airborne route.

The disease is characterised by blisters or sores around the mouth, muzzle, feet and teats, a tendency to lie down, as well as lethargy or depression.

On Tuesday, the Indonesian Agriculture Ministry began the FMD vaccination campaign in Sidoarjo, East Java, one of the worst affected areas of the outbreak.

At present, authorities were using vaccines imported from France while still developing their own vaccines to overcome the crisis. At least 10,000 doses of FMD vaccines arrived in Indonesia on Sunday.

“At the first stage, we are prioritising vaccinating healthy livestock animals in the red and yellow zones, which are most seriously hit by the disease, due to the limited availability of vaccines,“ the ministry’s director-general of livestock and animal health Nasrullah told local media.

To date, more than 150,000 animals are reportedly infected and at least 760 animals have died due to the disease, according to the official data from the National FMD Task Force.

More than 41,000 animals have recovered so far as authorities deployed thousands of veterinary paramedics and distributed medicines, antibiotics, vitamins, immune boosters as well as disinfecting agents to the livestock farmers.

According to Nasrullah, those animals having recovered from FMD will not immediately be vaccinated as they already have immunity against the virus. He called on livestock farmers to persistently practice biosecurity to stop the spread of the virus.

Prior to this outbreak, Indonesia had been free of FMD since 1986, a status recognised internationally by the World Organisation for Animal Health in 1990.

Next month Muslims across Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim population, will celebrate Eid al-Adha festival, during which people gather in front of mosques to watch as cattle and goats are killed as sacrificial animals. The meat is then distributed to the poor to celebrate the Islamic day of sacrifice. - Bernama