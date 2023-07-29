Indonesia committed to developing chemical, energy industries: Widodo

JAKARTA: Indonesia is firmly committed to developing its chemical and energy industries, President Joko Widodo (pix) said during a meeting with Chinese business leaders in Chengdu, China, on Friday, reported ANTARA news agency.

“Indonesia is committed to developing the chemical and energy industry in the country, particularly in North Kalimantan,“ he said.

Widodo stressed the importance of government regulations in the national industry policy to support the targeted green economy.

“(The regulations) contains the target, utilisation, provision, and distribution of oil, gas, and coal-based chemical,“ he said.

He further said that the business leaders who attended the meeting would hopefully play a role in the development of the chemical industry in Indonesia.

“Indonesia is targetting to become the largest petrochemical producer in Asia,“ he added.

He also expressed his appreciation to business leaders whose companies invest in the development of several industrial areas in Indonesia, including the construction of a petrochemical refinery in Kalimantan.

During the meeting, President Widodo was accompanied by several ministers, including Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural AffairsMuhadjir Effendy; Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; and Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.

Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, and Indonesian Ambassador to ChinaDjauhari Oratmangunalso joined the meeting. -Bernama