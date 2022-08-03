Indonesia deeply concerned over rivalry among major powers

JAKARTA: Indonesia has expressed deep concern over the increasing rivalry among major powers after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said the evolving situation has serious implications for regional peace and stability if not managed well.

“Indonesia calls on all parties to refrain from provocative actions that may worsen the situation,“ he said in a written statement in response to media questions regarding Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

According to Faizasyah, the world direly needs the wisdom of all responsible leaders to ensure peace and stability was maintained.

Indonesia also continues to respect the ‘One China’ policy, he added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years.

However, China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, has strongly protested against Pelosi’s visit.

Media reported Beijing began military drills in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters off the coast of Taiwan. - Bernama