Indonesia investigation finds tear gas led to Kanjuruhan tragedy

JAKARTA: The main reason for the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java on Oct 1, which claimed 132 lives. was the firing of tear gas on the crowd, Indonesia’s senior minister said.

The report of the tragedy prepared by a special committee headed by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD has been submitted to President Joko Widodo today.

In a press conference, Mahfud said the findings and recommendations were detailed in a 124-page report which highlighted Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) should take full responsibility.

”The PSSI executive board and its sub-organisations must be held accountable,” he said, adding that the police must continue to conduct investigations into the circumstances of the tragedy.

During the ‘East Java Derby’ match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, the former suffered first defeat at home ground in 23 years and sparked anger from its supporters who descended onto the football pitch to confront the team’s players and officials after the match.

The tense situation forced security to fire tear gas which caused thousands of supporters to rush out of the stadium through several gates prompting a stampede.

Latest figures from Malang District Health Office showed that the tragedy’s death toll rose to 132, with 622 reported injured.

As a result of the incident, Arema FC was fined RM76,124 by the Indonesian Football Association, while the Indonesian Police fired the Malang police chief and nine other police personnel.

On Oct 7, police announced six individuals comprising three members of the organising committee and three policemen would face criminal charges related to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Works and Public Housing will next year begin upgrading the stadium, its Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said.

The ministry’s technical evaluation team suggested seven aspects that need to be improved, namely stadium doors, emergency exits, lighting, toilets, guardrails, and the perimeter of the main building.

The new stadium design would be completed in three to four months including a monument that will also be built to commemorate the victims of the tragedy. - Bernama