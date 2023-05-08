Indonesia invites ASEAN to discuss post-2025 vision

JAKARTA: Indonesia has invited all ASEAN member countries to discuss the ASEAN Post-2025 Vision by involving all related stakeholders, a government official said.

“We need a balanced time and resources to carry out this task and achieve the target,“ Assistant Deputy for Regional and Sub-regional Economic Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Netty Muharni said.

It is necessary to adjust the work plan that has been prepared previously to ensure that this vision can be agreed upon in 2025, Muharni said in a statement issued on Friday regarding the recent meeting of the Working Group for ASEAN Economic Community Post-2025 Vision.

The WG Post-2025 meeting had been held in Senggigi, West Nusa Tenggara, on July 29, 2023, was attended by officials from ASEAN countries.

Muharni noted that the ASEAN Post-2025 Vision is currently being prepared and developed by the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community Vision (HLTF-ACV), said ANTARA news agency.

She said that five important agendas were discussed by the working group, namely its work plan to prepare the vision and second, gathering of inputs for a survey to ensure that the ASEAN vision reflects needs and inclusiveness.

The survey will include a wider range of stakeholders from sectoral agencies and academics to the general public, she added.

The third agenda is focusing on discussion with related sectors. Muharni informed that the discussion will focus on specific topics according to each stakeholder’s background.

The main targets of the discussion would be business actors, academics, international institutions, and the general public. It is also hoped that each ASEAN member country will carry out discussions nationally.

Fourth, the implementation of the Post-2025 ASEAN study, which was carried out thematically, by assessing megatrend issues and new potential areas that need to be included under the economic pillar.

She said that the results of the study are also expected to provide recommendations to increase the effective development of the Post-2025 ASEAN Vision.

The last agenda is the coordination mechanism in the economic pillar, which is related to the simplification of processes for supporting the preparation of the Post-2025 ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Vision, she added.

The meeting also discussed the preparation for an interface meeting between the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community Post 2025 Vision (HLTF-ACV).

According to her, the face-to-face meeting will focus on coordination mechanisms for supporting the preparation of the ASEAN Post-2025 Vision based on the three pillars.

“Thank you for the dedication and active participation of all the delegates. We have discussed important issues and shared information that needs to be further developed in the post-2025 ASEAN vision,“ she said.

The next Working Group Meeting for the ASEAN Economic Community Post-2025 will be held in Vientiane, Laos, on February 23–24, 2024.-Bernama