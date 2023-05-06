Indonesia kicks off Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo with 36 other countries

JAKARTA: Indonesia is hosting the ‘Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo ‘ (MNEK) with 36 other countries including the United States, China, Russia and Malaysia.

MNEK is a non-war training aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation in the region with friendly nations, according to the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) in a statement.

Located at the Port of Soekarno-Hatta, Makassar, South Sulawesi, the participants carried out disaster management training as well as humanitarian operations.

The four days training until Thursday with the theme ‘Partnership To Recover And To Rise Stronger’ was officiated by the Commander of the Indonesian Army Admiral Yudo Margono today.

Other activities include Ice Breaking, International Fleet Review, International Maritime Security Symposium, City Tour, City Parade, Fun Bike, Admiral Lunch, Bilateral Meeting, Welcome Dinner, Maritime Exhibition and Gala Dinner.

MNEK 2023 is the fourth series that was postponed due to Covid-19 which hit the world.

It was first carried out in 2014 in Batam, Riau Islands; Padang, West Sumatra in 2016; and Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara in 2018.-Bernama