Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar

JAKARTA, Feb 5: Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar after a military coup there this week, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia said on Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries’ foreign ministers had been asked to talk to the chair of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the coup was “one step backward in the process of democracy in that country”. - Reuters