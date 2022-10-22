Indonesia ranked ‘Most Generous’ country in the world

JAKARTA: A British registered charity, Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), has placed Indonesia in top position as the most generous country for the fifth year in a row.

Kenya is ranked second globally in the recently launched World Giving Index 2022 annual report, followed by the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

CAF said Indonesia maintains its top ranking with an index of 68 per cent, with eight in ten people having donated money and six in ten having volunteered their time.

Kenya comes next with a score of 61 per cent, with 77 per cent of Kenyans having helped someone they didn’t know compared to the global average of 62 per cent.

The report states religion and large religious populations in Indonesia and Kenya have been a key driver for increased levels of participation and giving over the past five years.

“These results could also be driven by community-focused cultural traditions such as Indonesia’s gotong-royong and Kenya’s harambee, which unite people in times of increased need, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CAF noted.

World Giving Index 2022 uses data collected by a market research group, Gallup, from 119 countries. - Bernama