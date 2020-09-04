Indonesia records 3,269 new Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 3,269 positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative figure for cases to 187,537.

Based on data published today on the Indonesian government’s official Covid-19 website (www.covid19.go.id) ,

85,178 patients were under surveillance for the coronavirus.

Between noon yesterday and noon today, 82 fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 7,832.

Jakarta province has recorded the most Covid-19 cases at 44,280, with 880 being new cases.

Jawa Timur province has the highest death toll at 2,488, followed by Jakarta (1,252), Jawa Tengah (1,066), Sulawesi Selatan (368) and other provinces. -Bernama