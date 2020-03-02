Indonesia records first local Covid-19 cases, involving two citizens

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo today said two locals become the first Covid-19 confirmed cases in the country of more than 270 million people.

The patients — a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter — are from Depok, a city near Jakarta.

The two Indonesians were reported to have met with a Japanese national who had recently been in the republic before departing to Malaysia and was later confirmed positive for the virus.

“The Japanese citizen who apparently infected with the virus had come to the country and had contact with two individuals — a 64-year-old mother and her 31-year-old daughter,” said Jokowi in a live telecast from the Presidential Palace here Monday.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said the patients were currently being treated at Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital in Northern Jakarta.

It was reported previously a number of Indonesians had contracted Covid-19 virus, however, all of them were outside of the country — one in Singapore and nine cases onboard of Diamond Princess cruise ship in Chiba, Japan. — Bernama