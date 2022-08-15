Indonesia records high winds in Malang, flood risk in South Sulawesi

JAKARTA: At least four people were injured and dozens of houses partially damaged by strong winds and heavy rains that lashed across four districts in Malang, East Java on Saturday.

Roofs of 43 houses and five schools were damaged, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

City officials, volunteers, residents are still cleaning up the affected areas, he said in a statement.

Visuals shared by the agency showed roofs ripped off, while falling trees hit vehicles and blocked roads.

Meanwhile, residents of seven districts in Palop City, South Sulawesi are recovering from floods caused by heavy rains last Friday.

About 201 houses and four schools were flooded when water levels rose rapidly between 50 and 70 centimetres, Abdul Muhari said.

He said floods in some areas have been observed to have receded, while sections of road have reopened.

However, heavy rain and strong wind seem likely to develop widely Monday across the province as warned by the meteorology agency, he said. - Bernama