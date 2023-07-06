Indonesia’s Bali issues new rules for foreign visitors amid rising misbehaviours

JAKARTA: New obligations and prohibitions are being introduced for international visitors on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, stressing those who behave against local norms will be given sanctions.

Over the past months, the Hindu-majority Island has seen increasing cases of delinquency by tourists, with some deported for posing naked or half-naked in areas considered sacred as well as in tourist hotspots, according to Xinhua.

The Balinese authorities issued a list of obligations and prohibitions last week for foreign visitors in response to the situation.

According to the new rules, wearing modest clothing and observing etiquette are among the requirements for tourists when visiting sacred places, tourist attractions and public areas. Travellers should also comply with traffic laws and conduct transactions using Indonesian rupiah.

Authorities prohibit tourists from, among other things, entering the main part of a temple except for praying, climbing sacred trees and performing actions that desecrate sanctified places and religious symbols.

Tourists are also forbidden to use single-use plastics, utter offensive words and act aggressively towards authorities, members of local communities or fellow tourists, or work without proper permits.

This list of obligations and prohibitions has been printed out and distributed to foreign tourists at the immigration desk upon their arrivals.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said last week that the rules were made to restore “quality and dignity” to Bali’s tourism sector, which is recovering from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Bali police launched a five-day special operation targetting foreign nationals who violated the law across the island.

The governor said that as many as 129 foreign tourists were deported from Bali between January and May, with over 1,000 foreigners having also been sanctioned for violating traffic laws by driving carelessly. - Bernama