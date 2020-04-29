Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases rise to 9,771, death toll hits 784

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 9,771 with 260 new cases reported within the past 24 hours.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said, at present, there were still 21,653 patients under surveillance for Covid-19.

“In the 24-hour period, between noon yesterday and noon today, 11 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 784,” he added.

Jakarta province has reported the most number of deaths at 370, followed by East Java at 90, West Java at 79 and other provinces. - Bernama