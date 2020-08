JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded 2,858 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the republic’s toll to 172,053.

Based on data posted on the Indonesian government’s official website on Covid-19, www.covid19.go.id, today, 82 fatalities were reported between noon yesterday and noon today, taking the overall death toll to 7,343.

The Jakarta province recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,094, with nine more deaths.

The Jakarta province has also recorded the highest number of overall cases at 39,037, followed by East Java (33,220 cases) and the rest in the other 32 provinces.

East Java recorded the highest death toll at 2,349, followed by Jakarta (1,183), Central Java (990), South Sulawesi (360) and the rest in the other provinces of Indonesia. — Bernama