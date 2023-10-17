Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts, spews out thick ash

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Ibu volcano in North Maluku province erupted on Tuesday, prompting authorities to warn locals and tourists to stay away from the eruption area.

The volcano exploded at 12.42 pm local time, launching hot ashes as far as 600 metres from the crater, according to the Ibu Volcano Monitoring Post, reported Xinhua.

Ahmad Basuki, an officer of the monitoring post, said in a statement that the volcano’s eruption spewed a column of thick, gray ash towards the east with a maximum amplitude of 28 millimetres and a duration of 57 seconds.

“People who have outdoor activities are advised to wear nose, mouth and eye protectors when volcanic ashes fall,“ he added.

Standing as high as 1,377 metres above sea level, Ibu volcano is now in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV.-Bernama