Indonesia’s inflation eases to 3.52 per cent in June

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s inflation further eased to 3.52 per cent in June, staying in the central bank’s target range of 2-4 per cent for the second month following May’s 4 per cent, according to Statistics Indonesia BPS on Monday.

The inflation in June was supported by airfare, gasoline and rising cigarette prices, Xinhua quoted BPS Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Pudji Ismartini as telling a press conference.

The decline in inflation came earlier than the expected time of the third quarter of this year.

The inflation in the Southeast Asian country had exceeded the central bank’s target range since June 2022 when the consumer price index reached 4.35 per cent. It rose to near 6 per cent in September 2022.

The inflation figure eased gradually after the central bank hiked interest rates by up to 225 basis points from August 2022 to January 2023.-Bernama