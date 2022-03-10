Indonesia’s Merapi volcano releases hot clouds

JAKARTA: The Mount Merapi volcano saw an increase in volcanic activity on Thursday, spewing avalanches of hot clouds as far as five kilometres.

Indonesia’s Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre (BPPTKG) said the steep stratovolcano erupted 17 times from yesterday at 11.18 pm western Indonesian time until 7.33 am today.

The heightened volcano activity forced 193 residents to flee to temporary shelters, BPPTKG head Hanik Humaida said at the online briefing.

Residents living on Merapi’s slopes are being warned to stay between three and seven kilometres radius of the peak of the mountain to avoid any possible danger.

Indonesia’s most active volcano near Yogyakarta is currently in the status of Alert Level III, so it has a high probability of erupting. - Bernama