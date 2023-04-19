Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru erupts, spewing hot ashes

JAKARTA: Mount Semeru, which is located in Indonesia’s East Java province, erupted 16 times on Wednesday, launching hot ashes as far as two km from the crater to the southeast, according to the Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post.

“The first eruption started at 7:10 am and the second at 8:40 am, with a duration of 82 to 110 seconds,“ said Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post Officer Sigit Rian Alfian on Wednesday.

The mountain, as high as 3,676 metres above sea level, is in the third danger level, reported Xinhua.

Authorities asked people to remain vigilant, and in particular avoid its southeastern sector of 13 km and a five km radius around the summit to avoid eruption.

The eruption of Mount Semeru in December 2021 caused tens of thousands of people to flee home and claimed more than 50 lives. - Bernama