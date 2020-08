JAKARTA: The number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia exceeded the 3,000 mark for the second consecutive day today.

Based on the data published on the Indonesian government official website on Covid-19 www.covid19.go.id today, 3,308 new cases were recorded overnight, the highest ever since the first case was detected on March 2.

A total of 3,003 new cases were recorded yesterday.

To date, the total number of positive cases is 169,195 and the Covid-19-related death toll is 7,261, including the 92 deaths recorded between noon yesterday and noon today.

Jakarta province has recorded the most cases with 37,943, followed by East Java province with 32,754 cases.

However, the East Java province has the highest number of fatalities at 2,323, followed by Jakarta (1,174), Central Java (975), South Sulawesi (360) and other provinces. — Bernama