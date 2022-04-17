Indonesia strongly condemns Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa mosque

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government strongly condemns the armed violence by the Israeli security forces against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Friday.

In a statement released by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, the government also called for an immediate end to violence against civilians.

“These acts of violence against civilians cannot be justified and must be stopped immediately, particularly in a place of worship, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadhan,” the statement read.

Over 150 Palestinians were reported injured when Israeli occupation forces raided the mosque grounds after dawn prayers on Friday. - Bernama