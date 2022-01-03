Indonesia to begin offering booster shots on Jan 12

JAKARTA: All adults in Indonesia will get their booster doses for COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan 12, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Individuals aged 18 and above who have had their second dose at least six months ago could get the booster shots for further protection, he said during a COVID-19 update briefing.

The ministry estimates over 21 million people in the country are eligible for the programme.

According to Budi, booster vaccination will be given to districts or cities whose vaccination achievements have met the criteria for 70 per cent of the first dose and 60 per cent of the second dose.

There are 244 regencies and cities that have met the criteria, he said, adding that Indonesia requires 230 million booster doses and has so far secured 113 million doses. - Bernama