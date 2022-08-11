Indonesia to publish findings on 2021 Sriwijaya Air crash

JAKARTA: The Sriwijaya Air crash was Indonesia's third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record.

Under international standards, a final report would normally have been issued within a year of the Jan. 9, 2021 crash, but Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the pandemic had made it harder for its team to travel for the investigation.

Ony Soerjo Wibowo, a KNKT investigator, told Reuters the final report would be published on Thursday, Nov 10.

The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 was on a domestic route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesian Borneo when it had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led the plane into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the Java Sea, an interim report showed in January. - Reuters