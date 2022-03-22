Indonesia to scrap quarantine rule for international travelers

JAKARTA: International travellers will be allowed to enter Indonesia without the need to quarantine, but a negative Covid-19 test is still required.

Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in a statement, the policy of no quarantine across the country will be expanded and new entry requirements to be released by COVID-19 Task Force today.

This comes after the success of the two-week trial quarantine-waiver programme in Bali, Batam, Bintan and the travel bubble programme for MotoGP 2022 in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara.

The reopening of borders after two years gives more certainty to businesses, incoming travellers and allows its citizens to travel abroad and return without the fear of being locked up in a hotel.

It is also timely for Indonesia to prepare for the G20 summit in November and help achieve the country’s target to attract up to 3.6 million foreign tourists this year.

The world’s fourth-most populous country recorded 4,699 new coronavirus infections on Monday, down from Sunday’s 5,992 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,967,182. - Bernama