Indonesia volcano erupts, forcing evacuation of hundreds

JAKARTA: Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarmas) on Sunday evacuated 164 climbers from the erupting Mount Marapi volcano area in Padang city, the capital of West Sumatra province.

Head of Padang city Abdul Malik said they had climbed on Marapi and the mountain began spewed avalanches of ash on Jan 7, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

He said that the climbers were discovered during a search and rescue operation conducted by Basarnas in coordination with relevant forces and local people.

Earlier, Marapi volcano began spewing ash at about 6.11am on Jan 7. As of the afternoon of Jan 8, a total of 22 eruptions had been recorded and the danger in this volcano area raised to Level II – a warning level, it reported.

Relevant authorities of West Sumatra province have issued a ban on climbing activities in the Marapi volcanic area until the situation returns to normal. - Bernama