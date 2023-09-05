Indonesian police general sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking

JAKARTA: The West Jakarta District Court of Indonesia on Tuesday sentenced former police general Teddy Minahasa to life imprisonment for a drug trafficking case, reported Xinhua.

The sentence was lighter than the prosecutor’s demand, namely the death penalty.

The trial revealed that the former West Sumatra regional police chief was proven guilty of stealing 5 kg crystal methamphetamine from the evidence locker, swapping it with alum, and then selling the drug for personal gain.

Minahasa was arrested on Oct 14, 2022, a few days before his inauguration as East Java regional police chief.

Minahasa is the second former police general to be found guilty of serious crimes this year after Ferdy Sambo was given the death penalty in February for the murder of his subordinate. -Bernama