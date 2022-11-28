Indonesian police helicopter crash: One body found, search ongoing for missing passengers

JAKARTA: Rescuers have found one body so far after a police helicopter crashed in Bangka Belitung Islands, local police said, a day after the aircraft lost contact.

The helicopter had been carrying four people, and the search is ongoing on the east coast of Belitung Island to find the remaining missing passengers.

The aircraft took off on Sunday from Central Kalimantan province and was heading to Bangka Belitung Islands province when it was lost in bad weather.

“Rescuers found the body in the Manggar waters this morning,” Bangka Belitung police spokesperson A. Maladi said in a statement.

He said fishermen in the area found three headrest pads with Indonesia police air operation force’s emblem yesterday evening. - Bernama