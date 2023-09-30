Injuries in Scotland rail crash, Flying Scotsman involved

LONDON: Several people were injured after two trains, one of which was the storied Flying Scotsman, collided at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands of Scotland on Friday, police said.

The crash happened on the Strathspey Railway, a heritage railway separate from mass-transit public services, and involved a stationary carriage and another train in the station.

One of the trains involved was the record-breaking, century-old Flying Scotsman, the first steam train to reach over 100 miles an hour, the National Railway Museum said.

“Two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital. A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing,“ Police Scotland said in a statement.

The two trains collided at around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) in the station 600 miles (965 kilometres) north of London, the statement said.

ScotRail, an operator of train services in Scotland, said on X, the former Twitter, that “due to the emergency services responding to an incident on a private railway near the mainline, we’re currently unable to run any trains through Aviemore station while they work”.

“We can confirm that steam locomotive Flying Scotsman has been involved in a shunting incident at Aviemore Station,“ the National Railway Museum said in a statement.

In August 2020, an early morning service from Aberdeen to Glasgow came off the tracks, killing three people near the town of Stonehaven, northeast Scotland, after a landslip caused by heavy rain.

The company that owns and manages UK rail infrastructure was slapped with a multimillion-pound fine after admitting health and safety failings over the derailment. - AFP