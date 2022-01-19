Int’l flights remain suspended in India till Feb 28 due to Covid

NEW DELHI: International commercial flights to and from India shall remain suspended till Feb 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian aviation authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

According to a circular issued by the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

“In partial modification of the circular dated Nov 26, 2021, on the subject (Travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19), the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India till Feb 28, 2022,“ the order issued by India’s civil aviation watchdog said.

“However, flights under air bubble arrangements will not be affected,“ it added.

Commercial flights were suspended when India imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March 2020 to contain the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Domestic flights resumed operations in the country on May 25, 2020, after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.

However, Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries since July last year. - Bernama