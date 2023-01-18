International tourism makes 63% of pre-virus level in 2022

ANKARA: International tourism made 63 per cent of its pre-virus level in 2022 despite doubling from a year ago, according to the UN tourism agency.

A total of 917 million tourists traveled internationally last year, up 101.6 per cent from the previous year, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) data showed on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency reported all regions posted a rise in international tourist figures, with the Middle East enjoying the largest improvement, reaching 83 per cent of the pre-Covid levels.

Tourist arrivals to the region jumped 144.4 per cent year-on-year in 2022 thanks to hosting events such as Expo 2020 in Dubai and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as a highly attended Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

With 585 million tourist arrivals in 2022, Europe made 80 per cent of its pre-virus level.

Africa and the Americas both recovered nearly 65 per cent of their pre-virus visitors, while Asia and the Pacific made only 23 per cent due to Covid-related mobility restrictions.

International tourist arrivals are projected to reach 80 per cent to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year, with Europe and the Middle East expected to reach those levels.

While the UNWTO expects China’s lifting Covid-19 restrictions would benefit Asian destinations, in particular in the short run depending on the availability and cost of air travel, visa regulations and Covid-related restrictions in the destinations.

It recalled that in mid-January a total of 32 countries imposed specific travel restrictions related to travel from China, mostly in Asia and Europe.

Solid travel demand from the US with the backing of a strong greenback is projected to continue boosting travel flows to Europe. - Bernama