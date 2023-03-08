Internet ban extended in parts of violence-hit Indian state Haryana

NEW DELHI: The temporary ban on internet services in violence-hit areas of India’s northern state of Haryana has been extended till Aug 5, said an order issued by the state government on Wednesday night, reported Xinhua.

The areas where the internet will remain suspended include Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar.

The temporary ban on internet, particularly on mobile phone, was imposed in a bid to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours in violence-prone areas of the state. Only voice calls will be allowed, said the government order.

As many as six persons, including two security personnel, had died in the violence that broke out between two communities in the Nuh district on July 31 when a huge religious procession was being carried out by members of one of the communities.

During the violence, more than 100 vehicles, including personal cars, were torched by rioters. The violence continued for several hours amid stone pelting and firing from illegal weapons.

Over the past three days, more than 40 police complaints have been lodged and as many as 116 persons have been arrested. Efforts are being made to identify the rioters, particularly those who had opened fire.-Bernama