Internet services suspended again in India’s Manipur

NEW DELHI: India’s violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday again suspended mobile internet services after pictures of two dead students emerged online.

Manipur has been mired in violence and ethnic tensions since May 3 when clashes erupted between tribal and non-tribal groups over government job benefits and access to land.

The state government ordered that mobile internet services will remain shut until October 1 to curb rumours and disinformation at a time the law and order situation remains sensitive.

It follows protests in the state capital Imphal over the killing of two students who went missing in July.

The pictures of their bodies circulated online earlier.

“In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators,“ said Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday.

Manipur has suffered internet curbs since the violence broke out in May.

The chief minister had on Saturday announced the restoration of internet services in view of an improvement in the situation.

More than 180 people have been killed in five months and tens of thousands left homeless.

Sporadic violence continues and tension prevails between the tribal and non-tribal communities despite heavy troop deployment in the state bordering Myanmar. - Bernama