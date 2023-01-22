Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan condemn Quran burning in Sweden

TEHRAN/KUWAIT CITY/KARACHI: Iran on Saturday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it an attempt to stoke hatred and violence against Muslims.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said some European countries under the false pretext of advocating freedom of speech “allow extremist and radical elements to spread hatred against Islamic sanctities and values”.

The spokesman emphasised that Muslims worldwide expect the Swedish government to “prevent the recurrence” of such incidents and ensure the act doesn’t go unpunished, according to Anadolu Agency.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the government, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Paludan, the far-right extremist, has earned notoriety for his anti-Islamic activities.

In April last year, he stirred up a hornet’s nest after announcing a “tour” of burning the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.

Kuwait and Pakistan on Saturday also condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in a statement said the incident “hurts Muslims’ sentiments across the world and marks serious provocation.

He called on the international community “to shoulder responsibility by stopping such unacceptable acts and denouncing all forms of hatred and extremism and brining the perpetrators to accountability,” state news agency KUNA reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said this senseless and provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world, Anadolu Agency reported.

Islamabad urged the international community to show a “common resolve” against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence. - Bernama