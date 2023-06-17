Iran signs 35 cooperation deals during president’s Latam’s tour

TEHRAN: Iran signed 35 cooperation deals covering energy, industry, mining, biotechnology, and the construction of power plants with Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba during President Ebrahim Raisi’s five-day tour of the three Latin American countries, reported Xinhua.

Upon his return to Iran’s capital Tehran on Friday, Raisi commented on the outcomes of his Latin American tour, saying the tour prepared the ground for exporting technical and engineering services, selling knowledge-based products, purchasing raw materials at fair prices and creating new markets, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president’s office.

“Very good” memorandums of understanding pertaining to the upstream and downstream industries in the energy sector were signed with the countries concerned, the president said.

An Iranian car production complex and a tractor manufacturing plant in Venezuela, which had been closed for nearly nine years, were reopened during the visit, he added.

In Cuba, Raisi’s visit led to the signing of an agreement to set up a joint working group for the expansion of bilateral cooperation that combines Cuba’s advances in biotechnology and Iran’s capabilities in nanotechnology, according to the statement.

Many of the Latin American states have been standing against the global hegemonic system and the present “unjust” world order for several years, the Iranian president noted.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Raisi arrived in Venezuela on Monday and left Cuba on Friday.-Bernama