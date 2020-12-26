Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

GAZA: Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Saturday.

Sources in Gaza said the air force hit the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir al-Balah region, Anadolu Agency reported.

A children’s hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation center for the disabled in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post.

The strikes came after Israel said Friday two rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the “Iron Dome” air defense system.

Gazan authorities have yet to issue a statement about the airstrikes. — Bernama