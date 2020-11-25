Israel missile attack hits Syrian military targets

DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile attack hit military sites in the southern countryside of the capital Damascus on Tuesday night, causing damage only, reported Xinhua news agency.

Just before midnight, the Israeli missile strike was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reoorted state news agency SANA, citing a military source.

The exact targets of the strike have not been revealed yet.

The strike is the latest one among a series of attacks targeting military sites in Syria, including those of Iranian-backed militias.

On Nov. 18, Israel fired missiles on targets in southern Damascus, causing damage and casualties among Iranian-backed fighters and Syrian soldiers.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly backed by Iran.

Israel sees Iran as its arch-enemy and will not allow Iran to establish a permanent base in Syria.

Israel and Syria have a border along the Golan Heights, which the Jewish state seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981. — Bernama