TEL AVIV: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have mobilised 300,000 reservists since the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday, reported Sputnik.

“The IDF has never mobilised so many reservists so quickly — 300,000 in 48 hours,“ Hagari said on air of the Kan radio station, adding that soldiers have enough military equipment.-Bernama