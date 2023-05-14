Israel, Palestinians agree to Egyptian-mediated ceasefire

ANKARA: Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza on Saturday agreed to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire set to go into effect at 10 pm local time (1900GMT).

Egyptian media including Al-Qahera News TV quoted Egyptian sources as confirming both sides’ commitment to the cease-fire proposal, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

“In light of the agreement of both sides, Egypt announces a ceasefire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached,“ read the text of the agreement seen by Anadolu.

“Accordingly, the two sides abide by the ceasefire which includes an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, and an end to targeting individuals immediately as the ceasefire goes into effect,“ the text added.

Speaking to the news channel Al Jazeera, senior Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed Al-Hindi confirmed his group’s approval of the agreement and hailed Egypt’s efforts to reach the deal.

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army said its airstrikes as of Tuesday were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison on May 2. Palestinian factions in Gaza retaliated by firing barrages of rockets into Israeli territories. - Bernama