Israel strikes hit Syria

DAMASCUS: Israel carried out air strikes in Syria near the government-held city of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday, citing a military source.

“The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes coming from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs,“ SANA said, quoting the source.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Syrian air defences intercepted some missiles, SANA said, quoting the same source, adding that there were some “material” losses.

SANA earlier had said the missiles were intercepted in the northern Homs countryside.

In a brief statement that did not mention the air strikes, Israel’s army acknowledged a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket “appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory”.

“No special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued at this time. The details are under review,“ it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the targeted area in the northeastern Homs countryside was a Hezbollah stronghold housing arms depots belonging to the Lebanese Iran-backed group.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to expand its footprint there.

On June 14, Israel carried out air strikes near Damascus wounding a soldier, according to SANA.

The Observatory said at the time that the strikes had targeted arms depots belonging to pro-Iran fighters. - AFP