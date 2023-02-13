Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military

JERUSALEM: Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Monday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave at the weekend, the army said, as unrest persisted in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year.

The army did not immediately comment on the Nablus raid.

But in Gaza, it said it had struck “an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

The strikes were launched were “in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel,“ the army added in a statement.

Following the Israeli strikes, air raid sirens sounded in communities in near the Gaza border, the military said, but there was no immediate confirmation of retaliatory Palestinian rocket fire on Monday. - AFP