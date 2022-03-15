Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians, including teenager in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a teenage boy, and injured at least nine more in raids at two refugee camps in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Nader Rayan, 17, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the Balata refugee camp, near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Three more Palestinians were wounded in the raid, with one of them in critical condition, Anadolu Agency quoted WAFA news agency.

In another raid at the Qalandia refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man identified as Alaa Shaham, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli soldiers injured at least six more Palestinians in the Qalandia raid, the ministry added. - Bernama